‘Be Diplomatic’ — Bode George Cautions Tinubu On Niger Republic’s Military Invasion

Olabode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ruminate on measures to be taken in restoring democratic governance in Niger Republic.

Recall that on July 26, Niger’s Commander of the Presidential Guard, Abdourahamane Tchiani ousted the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

However, in a letter written to Tinubu, George who noted that Nigeria has numerous challenges, urged the President to focus on solving the challenges, rather than embarking on a needless war.

He said the steps the President has taken so far is commendable but he needs to think twice before entering another country militarily.

“We should think twice before entering another country militarily. Don’t start what you cannot finish.

“You may have been told that even a Brigade of the Nigerian Army, commanded by a Colonel, can crush the soldiers in Niger Republic. Now, my observations:

“First of all, you have done the right thing by sending a delegation consisting of former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, a retired Brigadier-General, to meet the Military High Command in Niger. It is okay to send a delegation,” he said.

According to him, rather than go to war with Niger, Nigeria should use diplomacy to resolve the crisis in the country.

“Diplomacy is always a better option to war. To jaw jaw is better than war war. But, I believe, it would have been better if the full Nigerian colouration was reflected in that delegation. Some diplomats (serving or retired) should have been included in the delegation. Diplomats are trained for a situation like this. What is happening in Niger right now is not only for the military,” he stated.

Chief George who said countries like Mali and Burkina Faso have threatened to take sides with Niger Republic, wondered if Nigeria’s sending military troops to Niger Republic will not lead to the collapse of ECOWAS.