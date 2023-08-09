Benue Pensioners Threaten Protest Over Unpaid Arrears, Issue Eight-Day Ultimatum To Gov. Alia

Pensioners in Benue State under the auspices of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has threatened to embark on strike if the State government fails to meet its demand.

They also issued the State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, an eight-day ultimatum to pay their three months arrears and also commence the release of N900 million monthly for the payment of arrears.

The Pensioners who took the decision at the end of an emergency meeting held at the Union’s secretariat in Makurdi, insisted that government must pay all arrears on Wednesday, 16th August 2023, else they will have no choice but to mobilise for protest next week.

In a notification letter signed by Michael Vembe and Saater Bur, State Chairman and Secretary respectively, on Tuesday, the Union demanded that “government should release Nine Hundred Million Naira (N900 million) every month for the payment of Local Government Pensioners in the state.”

The NUP equally said it wants the government to “start the payment of their pension arrears and gratuities, place all retirees that have fully processed their papers on pension payroll this month and pay pension within a month of a worker’s retirement from service.”

The Union which reminded the State Government of its earlier promise to pay pension arrears and gratuities, added that pensioners were most vulnerable due to age and health challenges and therefore deserve to get priority attention when the fuel subsidy removal palliatives start.

The notification letter further commended the government for paying three months’ pensions to all pensioners at the State level just as it lamented that only one month has been paid to one-third of Local Government Pensioners.