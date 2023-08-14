Bobrisky Reportedly Loses Dad

Controversial social media personality, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has reportedly lost ‘her’ father, Kunle Okuneye.

Bob’s sibling, Debola Okuneye who announced this on Monday, said, “My father died this morning and we are making preparations for his burial.”

Another source identified simply as Lastborn, a friend and colleague of the deceased, confirmed the development, adding he would be buried today according to Islamic rites by 4 pm.

‘Yes, you saw it. It’s true, he will be buried by 4 pm today,” Lastborn stated.

The crossdresser also confirmed the death of his dad via his Snapchat page on Monday afternoon.

He wrote, “Guys, I lost my dad dis morning.”

The Nigerian socialite, however, did not reveal the cause of his father’s death.

Recall that Bobrisky lost his mum during the 2008 Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.