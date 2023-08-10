Body Of Man Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon Recovered (Photos)

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services has recovered the remains of a yet-to-be-identified man who jumped into the lagoon in the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to the public by Amodu Shakiru, the Head, Public Education of the agency.

Speaking on behalf of the director of the agency, Adeseye Margaret, disclosed that the corpse was recovered on Thursday at about 9:15 am.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service can authoritatively report that the body of one adult male that jumped into the lagoon on Tuesday afternoon, August 8, 2023, from Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge has been recovered, today.

“The search and rescue operations began in earnest immediately after the alert of the incident was received at 14:53 hours and culminated in the recovery of the body today by 09:15 hours at the LASEMA end of the lagoon bank.

“The collaborative efforts include that of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Health, Environmental Monitoring Unit and the locals to foreclose the joint operations.”

READ MORE: Man Jumps Into Lagoon In Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Recall that eyewitnesses on the route confirmed sighting the man jumping from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge into the lagoon.

One of the eyewitnesses, Temitope, tweeted: “Depression is real tbh Someone just jumped into the Ikoyi link bridge water right in front of me, not quite long. Hope he will not be lifeless before the rescue team arrives.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “Our men are there, controlling the crowd as other rescue teams arrive”.