Borno To Institute Six Months Maternity Leave For Working Mothers

The Borno State government has stated that it will implement a six-month maternity leave for working mothers on the state government’s payroll.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Mohammed Ghuluze, stated this on Friday at a media briefing to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week in Maiduguri.

According to him, the state government provided four months of maternity leave for working mothers and that efforts were being made to extend it to six months.

Ghuluze noted that this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, is intended to galvanise action across multiple sectors, including the private sector, on how to improve existing breastfeeding facilities, create new ones where none exist, and consider the possibility of legislating policies that promote breastfeeding-friendly work environments.

The permanent secretary furthered that the state government was stepping up efforts to meet the United Nations’ target of 50 percent exclusive breastfeeding, up from the current 40 percent.

He said working mothers struggle to balance child care and work responsibilities, resulting in early breastfeeding cessation.

“Women therefore need continued support from the government, health system, workplace and communities to play their critical role in empowering them and sustaining breastfeeding-friendly environments” Ghuluze said.