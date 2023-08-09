Budapest 2023: AFN Drops Amusan, Lists Ese Brume, Others

World women’s 100m hurdles champion and record holder Tobi Amusan has been missing from Team Nigeria’s list of 26 athletes to this year’s World Athletics Championships, which was released by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the world championships will hold from August 19 to August 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

However, Amusan’s participation at the competition has been uncertain after she was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing three drug tests this season.

While the AIU also stated that there would be a hearing on her case before the World Championships, she also vowed to fight the charges and prove her innocence, but nothing has been heard about the proceedings, with just 9 days to the championships.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria also omitted US-based sprinter, Udodi Onwuzurike and Godson Brume from the list.

Brume had pulled out of the championships three days ago, citing medical issues, while Onwuzurike failed to recover in time from the injury he sustained at the NCAA outdoor championships in the United States.

The AFN has replaced them with the pair of Nicholas Fakorode and Kalington Anunagba.

World silver medalist and long jumper, Ese Brume. U.S.-based Itshekiri Usheoritshe, Favour Ashe and Alaba Akintola also made the list.

Others are Seye Ogunlewe, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Nathaniel Samson, Dubem Nwachukwu, Chidi Okezie, Samuel Ogazi and shot putter, Enekwechi Chukwuebuka.

On the women’s list to Budapest are Rosemary Chukwuma, Ofili Favour, Faith Okwose, Eyakpobeyan Justina, Success Umukoro, Uko Nse Imaobong, Patience George, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Oke Opeyemi, Ruth Usoro, Amaechi Obiageri Pamela, Anumba Ashley, Onyekwere Chioma and Olatoye Oyesade.