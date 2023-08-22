Budapest 2023: Tobi Amusan Begins Title Defence, Qualifies For Semi-Finals

World Champion Tobi Amusan has started her title defence at the World Athletics Championship on a fine note by finishing first in Heat 5 with a time of 12.48s.

Recall that Tobi got the green light to compete in the championships last week after being cleared over an alleged breaking of the dope-testing whereabouts rule.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today (Thursday) found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” the statement read.

READ MORE: Tobi Amusan Vows To Defend World Title After Clearance By Disciplinary Tribunal

The 26-year-old, though, eased into Wednesday’s semi-finals winning her heat in a leisurely 12.48sec, beating Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper of Jamaica.

While Australian Michelle Jennek gave a very good account of herself as she ran 12.71s to finish third.

“I’m just thankful I’m here in Budapest and able to race, using my talent,” said Amusan.

“It is not been the best but I’m here.

“I tried to stay as relaxed as possible (through all the uncertainty) and do what my coach tells me. So here I am.”