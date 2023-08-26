Budapest 2023: ‘Well Done, Return Home’ – First Lady Hails Tobi Amusan

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has congratulated World Hurdles record holder, Tobi Amusan after she lost her World Championship title to Jamaican Danielle Williams.

Recall that on Thursday, August 24, Tobi Amusan, who won gold in 100-meter hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, lost the crown to Jamaican Danielle Williams.

The former world champion managed to finish 6th in 12.62 seconds, which was a far from the wind-aided 12.06 seconds that she used to win gold last year.

The First lady wrote on her Twitter page: “Well done our beloved Tobi. We are proud of you. Return home to refresh yourself for the victory that awaits you.”

Amusan had a fantastic run on the way to Thursday’s final despite only gaining approval to compete from the Athletics Integrity Unit two days before the World Athletic Championship got underway.

She recognized that it had been difficult for her to reach the final and described it as quite “a journey getting into the final” despite everything she had been through weeks before the competition.

She said: “I just want to say a huge thank you to who has been supporting me through the ups and downs, you all stood by me, kept praying for me, God Bless you all, I am sorry I might have let you all down, but we will back stronger definitely.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one; nobody likes to lose but considering what I have gone through in the past couple of months, I’m so grateful that I came out.”

Her defeat means that team Nigeria has not recorded any medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships after day 6.