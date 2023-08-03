Buhari, Osinbajo Explain Their Absence At APC Caucus Meeting

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, have explained why they missed the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting ahead of today’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party.

According to a letter of apology addressed to the acting APC chairman, Abubakar Kyari, on Wednesday, Osinbajo stated that he was busy with international duties abroad.

The former VP reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling party, saying he cancelled some of his international engagements to attend the Party’s two previously scheduled caucus meetings, which were later postponed.

Osinbajo however expressed his loyalty and availability for future meetings and activities, wishing the APC fruitful discussions.

On his part, Buhari via his former media aide, Garba Shehu conveyed his apologies, indicating that he was unable to attend due to commitments earlier made.

He also, through Twitter, used the opportunity to express his support and commitment to the APC, wishing it a good meeting as the leaders take decisions on issues of importance to the party and Nigeria at large.

Information Nigeria understands that the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is billed to be unveiled as new chairman of the party at the NEC meeting.

Also to be unveiled at the parley, which will be attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led Progressive Governors’ Forum and presiding officers of the National Assembly, is the new national secretary, Ajibola Basiru.

The duo, whose selection enjoys full support of the top echelon of the Party, will replace Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore, who resigned their positions recently.