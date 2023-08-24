Charly Boy Knocks Kumuyi Over Statement On Tinubu’s Administration

Controversial Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, who is popularly known as Charly Boy has responded to a statement from the General Overseer of Deeper Life Christian Ministries, William Kumuyi urging Nigerians to forget the past and support the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Pastor Kumuyi said that God would use the president Tinubu to build the country.

However, Charly Boy in his reaction to the clergyman’s statement via Twitter, shared a picture of the general overseer of Living Faith Ministries, David Oyedepo alongside Kumuyi and recounted how the former had stated that he saw a nation going down the drain.