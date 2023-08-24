Charly Boy Knocks Kumuyi Over Statement On Tinubu’s Administration

Controversial Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, who is popularly known as Charly Boy has responded to a statement from the General Overseer of Deeper Life Christian Ministries, William Kumuyi urging Nigerians to forget the past and support the administration of President Bola Tinubu.
Recall that Pastor Kumuyi said that God would use the president Tinubu to build the country.
However, Charly Boy in his reaction to the clergyman’s statement via Twitter, shared a picture of the general overseer of Living Faith Ministries, David Oyedepo alongside Kumuyi and recounted how the former had stated that he saw a nation going down the drain.
The entertainer wondered whose words should be taken seriously between the two men of God.
He said, “God describes a false prophet as one who “presumes to speak in My name anything I have not commanded, or a prophet who speaks in the name of other gods.
“Now my people, between Kumuyi and Oyedepo na who wey u suspect wey dey nearer to God.
“My guy Majek wey sing “religion na politics” Wetin u think say e dey talk. When ‘god of men’ are building der heavens on earth.
“(Deuteronomy 18:20).
“God speaks harshly against false prophets, occult practices, and other means of sorcery.”