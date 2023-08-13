Chelsea Fight Back Liverpool To Earn Point

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling draw(1-1) at Stamford Bridge as both sides delivered important reasons why they need over £110m Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Liverpool agreed a British record deal for Caicedo but the player’s preference means he is likely to complete a move to Chelsea.

A highly entertaining encounter showcased the attacking quality of both sides while the defensive deficiencies illustrated why Caicedo has become a prized target.

Liverpool dominated the early stages, Mohamed Salah striking the bar before the Egypt forward delivered a stunning pass for Luis Diaz to slide home the opening goal after 18 minutes.

Chelsea, in their first Premier League game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, rallied and drew level with an equaliser from new signing Axel Disasi, who scored from six yards after Liverpool failed to clear a set-piece.

Both sides had further chances – with Liverpool keeper Alisson saving well from Ben Chilwell and Nicolas Jackson – but neither side could find a winner.

Chelsea’s new manager Pochettino will have hoped to start his reign with a victory but there was plenty for him to be satisfied about as his new team recovered from a shaky start to deliver many encouraging signs.

New striker Jackson was powerful and industrious while left wing-back Chilwell was a threat going forward, not only bringing a save from the Brazil goalkeeper but also having a goal narrowly ruled out for offside following a video assistant referee intervention.