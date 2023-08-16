Chelsea Ruined Football Transfer Market – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, has bemoaned the outrageous amounts Premier League side, Chelsea are lavishing to buy players this transfer window.

INFRORMATION NIGERIA reports that the London club have spent €323 million on transfers so far during the 2023 summer window.

However, their latest purchase, Moises Caicedo arrived from Brighton on a British-record transfer fee of €116m (£100m), which is likely to reach €133m (£115m) via achievable add-ons.

Reacting via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Adekunle Gold, a fan of Premier League rivals, Manchester United, said Chelsea were ruining the sport with their extravagant spending.

He wrote, “Man! Chelsea ruined the market this season! Where una see money?”

Chelsea have suddenly become the ideal destination for some of the biggest football prospects in the world especially in the 2023 summer transfer window, a development that has kept football enthusiasts wowed especially in recent weeks.

Despite all the spending, and after the arrival of the new chief executive, Todd Boehly, the club has failed to make significant point, failing to make top four and also failed to qualify for any of the European competition, this season.

During the weekend, Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling draw(1-1) at Stamford Bridge as both sides delivered important reasons why they need over £110m Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea will visit West Ham in their next EPL game in on Sunday as Mauricio Pochettino seeks his first victory in his return from France.