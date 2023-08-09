Chicago Varsity: Tinubu Has Something To Hide – Atiku’s Lawyer

The lawyer representing the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Liu Angela, said she had sent an email to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s lawyers, requesting for their cooperation in asking the Chicago State University about documents already in the public domain, which have been submitted in proceeding in court.

According to her, the email, which was sent on August 3, 2023 was requesting, “to learn CSU’s position on whether, how, and when they were provided to other Nigerian litigants, and CSU’s position on the authenticity of the documents.”

READ MORE: Tinubu: US Court Declines Atiku’s Request To Subpoena Chicago State University

“Mr. Tinubu should have been keen to clear up any inconsistencies in his academic achievements and set the records straight by allowing the expedition of the legal process.

“If there is an explanation for the discrepancies we have identified, we would think that Mr Tinubu would be eager to provide it.

“If you would like to provide an explanation to us, we are happy to consider it. That might preclude the need for, or at least expedite the deposition,” the lawyer said.

However, Tinubu’s legal team have continued to frustrate these gestures opposing all initiatives aimed at setting the records straight about the academic records of their client at Chicago State University.

Angela stressed that Mr Tinubu’s adamant refusal to grant them access to his school records has only fuelled suspicions and suggested that he has something to conceal.

She said: “In candour, the vehemence of Mr Tinubu’s opposition to this discovery is increasing rather than mitigating our suspicions.”