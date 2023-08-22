Chukwuemeka Out For Six Weeks After Knee Surgery

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka will be out for six weeks after having knee surgery on Monday.

Chukwuemeka, 19, sustained the injury in Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat by West Ham which he scored the Blues’ only goal.

A £20m summer signing from Aston Villa, started in Chelsea’s first two Premier League games of the season.

“Bitter sweet feeling scoring my first goal for Chelsea but picking up an injury and not coming home with three points,” Chukwuemeka said.

“Minor setback but I’ll be back very soon. Thank you Chelsea fans for your love and support.”

Confirming Chukwuemeka had undergone surgery, Chelsea added the player would now begin rehabilitation, working with the club’s medical department at their Cobham training facility.

Despite being the dominant of the transfer market last season, the London club is yet to showcase their money power, ending the season without qualifying for any European competition.

Likewise this season, Mauricio Pochettino has failed to secure a win, with just a point above relegation zone.

Chelsea will return to action on Friday at Stamford Bridge, when Luton Town visit for the third game of the season.