“Contact Me Only When Your State PRO Fails You” – Force PRO Urges Nigerians

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has urged Nigerians to engage their state PPROs more and should only contact him if these representatives fail them.

This was contained in a statement released Tuesday on his official X (formerly Twitter), account.

“Take note of these numbers. They might save you or others. Also, you are urged to always engage your PROs in all cases. It’s when they fail you or disappoint you before you reach out to me.

“It is not possible I attend to thousands of calls and messages every day. No way. Thanks,” Adejobi captioned the image containing contacts of all 36 states’ PROs.

Nigerians have since taken to the Police PRO’s comment section to share their thoughts on the new information released.

One Great_Khan wrote, “Lol. I have called the Abia state PRO twice, first not going, second, didn’t pick only to get a flash the next day. Called the Uyo one day, the man was cold asf and told me to go and talk to them and ask them what they want then I come to call him back. However, I called Abuja and they came through. I have mixed feelings about saving this screenshot though, but whatever.”

Breakdfknrule tweeted, “Ogun state pro no dey ever pick the call and if she later picks na Wetin the officer talk she go believe.”

One Amarachi Ejimofor tweeted, “Stop this thing. What are you saying on thomdock sir? Many people are angry, they will come after you.”

