Coup: Interference In Democratic Government Not Acceptable To ECOWAS — Tinubu Applauds Central Africa’s Support

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the solidarity of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on the political situation of embattled West African country, Niger Republic.

Tinubu made the submission when he received the Special Envoy of President Ali Bongo Ondimba and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon, Hermann Immongault, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the special message of support and solidarity from President Ondimba, who doubles as the Chairman of ECCAS, showed full support to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) resolutions on the unconstitutional takeover of government in Niger.

“I appreciate the solidarity and support of President Bongo on the situation in Niger. We are working not to compound the problem. We have well-meaning people who have intervened,” Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted Tinubu as saying.

The statement added that Tinubu understands the fear of people on any form of military action, adding that ECOWAS is working to keep the sanctions in place, and following them to the letter.

While expressing happiness that ECCAS is with ECOWAS on the issue, he said, “Interference in democratic governance is not acceptable to ECOWAS.”