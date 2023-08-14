Coup: Only Intervention Needed In Niger Rep. Is Diplomatic Coalition Of ECOWAS, Nigeria, AU, UN — Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to collaborate and place more importance on diplomatic solution above every other crisis resolution option available.

He stated this while reacting to the raging standoff between ECOWAS and Niger Republic over the July 26, 2023, military coup in that neighboring country.

Obi in a statement via X on Sunday, said “The recent developments in neighboring Niger Republic have become the subject of international attention and a matter of dire and urgent national interest and security.

“Inevitably, Niger is a hot button issue for ECOWAS, as well as various international interlocutors.”

However, regardless of the positions taken by various parties that have direct or tangential interests in the West African country, Obi advised that “primacy must be given to dialogue and diplomacy towards a resolution with minimal disruptive impact on Nigeria and the West African sub-region, and must take into consideration the realpolitik of the West African subregion.”

“Whereas ECOWAS authorities have indicated that they remain open to various conflict resolution options, it is imperative that diplomacy should remain the overarching imperative in resolving the present crisis.

“I like to join the many well-meaning Nigerians who have advocated that any intervention in the crisis should be pre-eminently through diplomatic dialogue among all strategic interests in the crisis,” he added.

The former Anambra State Governor furthered that “It is imperative that the people of Niger are allowed, via their national institutions, the opportunity to revert quickly to a representative democratic government. And that all national, regional, and international assistance should be extended to the people of Niger to return their country to normalcy.

“While ECOWAS must seek to discourage the spread of military dictatorships in West Africa, the recourse to armed deterrence must be restrained by multilateral diplomatic mechanisms.

“What the situation in Niger urgently calls for is a concerted multilateral coalition of Nigeria, ECOWAS, the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) towards a programmed return to a democratic constitutional order. In this process, Nigeria’s leadership role must not be in any doubt.”

He also applauded the respective mediatory efforts by the former Head of state, Gen. Abudusalami Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and the 14th Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.