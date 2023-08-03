Court Remands Abuja Businessman For Allegedly Threatening To Kidnap His Landlord

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday, August 3, ordered that a 40-year-old businessman, Abubakar Sanusi be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly threatening to kidnap his landlord.

The police charged the defendant with criminal intentional hurt and intimidation.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Suleja, until August 15.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Chinedu Ogade told the court that the complainant, Chimezie Nwokeogu of Dei-Dei API awe, Abuja, who is the defendant’s landlord reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on July 27, 2023.

Ogada said the complainant reported that the defendant’s rent expired over one year ago and he refused to pay or move out of the house.

He said that when the complainant requested his rent money from the defendant, he refused to pay.

The police alleged that the defendant threatened to kidnap his landlord.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 397 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence and the prosecutor prayed the court to grant him a date to open his case.