Davido Reacts As Cousin Emerges Board Chairman In Osun

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has reacted to the emergence of his cousin, Tunji Adeleke as a board chairman in Osun State.

Recall, the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke nominated the son of his late elder brother and ex-governor, Isiaka Adeleke, Tunji as chairman of the Local Government Service Commission stirring uproar on social media.

Tunji, a recent graduate of Adeleke University, had only just served in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2022 before the appointment.

READ ALSO: Osun APC Sues Gov. Adeleke For Appointing Himself, Deputy As Commissioners

Reacting to Tunji’s appointment, Davido via his Twitter handle on Monday, congratulated his cousin, assuring him of having his back in the his new position.

He wrote: “Congrats @Tunegee on your emergence as the Chairman local government commission Osun state! Your a leader and you will do well … we Dey your back.”

On his Instagram, the singer said: “Proud of you Cuzzy @Tunji, e don start. Earlier today, the Chairman of the local Government Service Commission Hon Tunji Adeleke paid a countesy visit to the secretary to the Osun State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye.”