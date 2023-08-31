The Court of Appeal, on Thursday granted the Labour Party’s (LP) Delta State governorship candidate, Ken Pela, approval to return to the State Election Tribunal to continue his petition challenging the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Information Nigeria understands he filed for a review of the Delta governorship election at the Delta State Tribunal but his case was kicked out on the ground that he abandoned his pre-hearing alongside other technicalities.

However, Pela, unrelenting, appealed the outcome of the Delta State Tribunal at the Appeal Court Abuja where the judge disagreed with the judgement of the Delta State Tribunal hence making him qualified for the Tribunal hearing.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that Oborevwori won the governorship election with a total of 360,234 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Party (APC) who scored 240,229 votes.

Pela of the Labour Party came third with 48,027 votes, while Great Ogboru of the All Progressive Grand Alliance came fourth with 11,021 votes.

Conclusively, the appellate court ruled in Pela’s favour and ordered the Tribunal to continue hearing his petition.