Delta Police Nab Pastor For Kidnapping, Recover Arms

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended three suspected kidnappers after collecting N2million ransom including jewelries worth N3.5million.

The State police also recovered arms and ammunition in Obiaruku.

According to the Police, one of the suspect, a self-acclaimed Pastor housed the victims for six days.

Bright Edafe, the State Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement said: ”On 19/7/2023, a case of kidnapping was reported at Obiaruku Police station, the distress caller (name withheld) stated that on their way back from their shop at about 2030hours of the same date, three masked men armed with guns accosted them at the entrance of their house located at Obinoba in Nkwani LGA and kidnapped the mother.

“Sequel to this complaint, the Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass psc detailed the DPO Obiaruku Police Station to work in synergy with the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad (SAKCCS) to immediately launch a manhunt for the hoodlums and rescue the kidnapped victim.

“On 26/7/2023, the kidnappers released the victim after collecting a ransom of Two Million Naira (#2,000,000) and other jewelleries worth about Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (#3,500,000). Armed with relevant information, the command embarked on an intelligence-led investigation which paid off when on 4/8/2023, the operatives arrested one Kabi Kester ‘m’ aged 43yrs.

“Suspect when interrogated, confessed to being a member of the gang that kidnapped the woman(name withheld). His confession led to the arrest of two other suspects namely Henry Owojero ‘m’ aged 42yrs, and Franca Okuzor ‘f’ a self-acclaimed pastor and wife to the leader of the gang named Celestine Okuzor Nova (at large) in whose house the victim was held captive for six days.

“They all confessed to their involvement in the kidnapped and named four others Celestine Okuzor Nova, Uche (surname unknown), Chinedu Etudo, and Nweke (surname unknown) as members of the gang. An intensive manhunt for the other gang members is ongoing.

“On 3/8/2023 at about 1600hours, Police operatives attached to Dragon Patrol while on visibility and confidence-building patrol along Benin/Asaba Expressway at Issele-uku, intercepted a commercial Sienna vehicle and subjected the passengers and their bags to a search.

“During the search, two hundred and fifty (250) rounds of live cartridges concealed in a bag were recovered. The owner of the bag Identified as Omoruyi Osemudiamen ‘m’ age 46yrs was arrested and taken into custody. Investigation is ongoing.”

“In another development, acting on a tip-off, on 3/8/2023, a combined team of Bufallo and Eagle-Net Special Squad of the command stormed summit road in Asaba and arrested one James Moro ‘m’ aged 23yrs, and a locally fabricated pump action gun was recovered from him.

“Investigation later revealed that the suspect uses the gun to rob innocent persons at night along that axis. Investigation is ongoing.” Edafe further said.