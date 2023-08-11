Dissolution Of Universities’ Governing Councils A Brazen Disregard For Law — ASUU Slams FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has lamented the decision of the Federal Government (FG) to dissolve the governing councils in universities across Nigeria.

The union through its National Vice Chairman, Christopher Piwuna of the University of Jos, on Thursday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rescind what they termed an obnoxious decision to dissolve the councils without completing their tenures of office.

Piwuna stated this while presenting a paper at an event organised in honour of retiring lecturers at the Joseph Sarwuaan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM), formerly called the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), in Benue State.

“It is wrong to dissolve governing councils and transfer the powers of our councils to the Federal Ministry of Education or the National Universities Commission (NUC) without due recourse to the university laws.

“It is also a disservice to the universities to allow a vacuum because mischievous vice chancellors and ministry officials could connive to ruin our universities if such brazen disregard for the laws establishing the universities is not checked,” the Vice Chairman said.