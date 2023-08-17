Don’t Allow President, Govs Intimidate You – Emir Sanusi Tells Nigerians (Video)

The 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has said that Nigerians take too much rubbish from politicians who take them for granted.

He urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be intimidated by the president, governors in any way.

Speaking in a video that has gone viral, the technocrat said: “We have chosen different parts.

“If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

“That I choose not to go into politics does not mean I’m a subordinate human being. This is what we all have to learn as Nigerians. We take too much rubbish, and we are all too afraid in our comfort zones.

“By the time these guys might have finished with us, our children will not have anywhere to call a nation. The only way to retrieve our nation and give our children the future they deserve is, if you are not in politics, you must hold those in politics to account.

“It is not a comfortable situation to be in. When people are incompetent and they don’t like you, you wear their dislike as a badge of honour. You can’t be comfortable and feel normal in a distortional environment.”