Don’t Join Aregbesola’s Caucus, Osun APC Chair Warns Members

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued warning over the launching of the newly formed political group identified as Omoluabi Caucus, by a former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola.
Recall that Aregbesola took to his micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter, to announce the launch of the group on Tuesday.
He said the Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the APC and not a faction.
Aregbesola noted, “Those who cannot align with the Omoluabi ethos don’t have a place with us. Our guiding principle remains a blend of character and competence. While character shapes the human soul, competence reflects one’s efficiency in creating value. These twin pillars, we believe, are the keystones of human civilization and progress.
“As we recognize our stage of development and the urgency to uplift our people, we’re convinced that reinvigorating these core values is pivotal to maintaining our resonance amongst them.”
Reacting to the formation of the group, the Osun APC chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Lawal, discouraged members from joining the caucus, noting that party members should be wary of the antics of the group’s leader.
Lawal, in a statement on Wednesday, said: “Sequel to the launch of a political group, Omoluabi Progressives, by the immediate-past Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, in Ilesa, Osun State, the state chapter of the party has enjoined the members and supporters of the party in the state to be wary of the antics of the leader of the group, Mr Aregbesola, and keep the group at an arm’s length because of its diabolical intention and motive.
“Is it because Aregbesola has lost at the federal level, Lagos and Osun states that he has resorted to lightening the gullible ones with pap in Osun State? Aregbesola should know that the Osun State APC of today is intact unlike those inglorious years when he was dictating the pace as the governor, the state party chairman and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly.
“It should be known to Aregbesola that the Osun politics of the APC extraction of today is far better than what it used to be when he would be the sole contributor at party meetings. Is it not surprising that Aregbesola has turned himself to an instrument of the opposition by his actions and inactions?
“What informed the formation of a group by Aregbesola now when there is no election around the corner? It is disheartening and disgusting that Aregbesola could stoop so low to have relegated himself to a sectional APC leader in Ilesa.”