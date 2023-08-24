Don’t Join Aregbesola’s Caucus, Osun APC Chair Warns Members

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued warning over the launching of the newly formed political group identified as Omoluabi Caucus, by a former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola.

Recall that Aregbesola took to his micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter, to announce the launch of the group on Tuesday.

He said the Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the APC and not a faction.

Aregbesola noted, “Those who cannot align with the Omoluabi ethos don’t have a place with us. Our guiding principle remains a blend of character and competence. While character shapes the human soul, competence reflects one’s efficiency in creating value. These twin pillars, we believe, are the keystones of human civilization and progress.

“As we recognize our stage of development and the urgency to uplift our people, we’re convinced that reinvigorating these core values is pivotal to maintaining our resonance amongst them.”