Drama As Edo Deputy Gov. Angrily Leaves Venue Of State Celebration (Video)

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Monday, stormed out of the venue of a government function after some of his aides were denied entry by security officials.

The event hosted by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was also at the colloquium to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum, held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Airport Road, in Benin City, the state capital.

Shaibu arrived the venue around noon alongside some aides while the governor was making his opening remarks but some security operatives at the entrance of the hall barred the aides of the deputy governor from entering the hall.

READ MORE: My Loyalty To Obaseki Remains Absolute – Shaibu

Though the security operatives tried to offer explanations to the deputy governor amid the ensuing drama, Shaibu insisted, said that: “My aides must come with me”.

“Let’s go,” the deputy governor ordered his aides after minutes of failed efforts to reach an amicable agreement with the security officers.

An aide to Shaibu told Vanguard that: “They were inside before they were flushed out, they were picked out, they flush them out, the deputy governor had to go and as we speak we are all in his house, they were asked to leave they said it was an instruction from above, that is what the security men said”.

Meanwhile, the colloquium had in attendance several dignitaries including former governors of Edo State including Comrade Adams Oshiomhole now a senator, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir. Monday Onyeme, Representatives from the governor of Bayelsa State, former deputy governor of Edo State, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe; Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Blessing Agbebaku, among others.