DSS Grills Ogun SSG Over Ownership Of Printing Firm That Allegedly Printed INEC Ballot Papers For Election

Talabi’s alleged involvement with Superflux Printing Limited, located on Acme Road, Ikeja, Lagos State, has in recent times come under close scrutiny.

According to The PUNCH, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, had submitted a petition to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Code of Conduct Bureau, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, demanding a thorough investigation into the link between the Independent National Electoral Commission and a printing company believed to be owned by Talabi during the last elections.

However, the source said the agency grilled the SSG on a petition lodged by Talabi himself on the allegations.

The source disclosed that the DSS initiated the inquiry to ascertain the veracity of some allegations against Talabi on ballot papers printing among others.

The source further said that among the issues addressed during the questioning was his alleged role of Superflux Printing Limited in the Covid-19 palliative controversy.

DSS was also said to have asked Talabi questions on the company’s connection to significant sums of money related to Ogun State and its role in the 2023 elections.

It was gathered that the allegations raised concerns about the potential impact on the credibility of the upcoming elections.

The source, however, assured the general public of the command’s commitment to a thorough and meticulous investigation, adding that the agency seeks to unravel the complex web of allegations surrounding Talabi and his association with Superflux Printing Limited.