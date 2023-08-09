ECOWAS Imposes Financial Sanctions On Niger Military Junta

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has announced sanctions against individuals collaborating with the coupists in Niger Republic.

According to Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, the leadership of the community, resolved on Tuesday, to impose financial sanctions on the individuals and entities believed to be supporting the military junta in the West African country.

Ngelale, also told state house correspondents that Tinubu, the ECOWAS chairman has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to implement the financial sanctions on those concerned.

Though the presidential spokesman did not specify the sanctions and also did not reveal the identities of the individuals affected, he said: “Mr President has directed the acting CBN governor to levy another slate of sanctions against entities and individuals associated with the military junta in Niger republic.

“I said that intentionally I didn’t make a mistake, because I was given permission to make that statement and I emphasised that this is not an individual action taken by an individual president on behalf of an individual nation.

“This is an action taken. Yes, by ECOWAS chairman, who is the president of Nigeria but standing on the authority provided by the consensus resolution of all ECOWAS members and heads of state with regard to financial sanctions being levied by ECOWAS member states against the military junta in Niger Republic.

“There is an authority that we are standing on. It is not the Nigerian government’s authority, it is the authority of the resolution passed in public before now.”

Ngelale said the seven-day ultimatum issued against the military junta is not a personal decision taken by Tinubu but that of ECOWAS.

“Concerning the ultimatum given to the military Junta in Niger Republic, it is an ECOWAS mandate, and it is not a Nigerian ultimatum. It is not a Nigerian mandate.

“And the office of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also serving as the chairman of ECOWAS, to emphasise this point, that due to certain domestic and international media coverage, tending toward personalisation of the ECOWAS sub-regional position to his person and to our nation individually.

“It is because of this that Mr President has deemed it necessary to state unequivocally that the mandate and ultimatum issued by ECOWAS is that of ECOWAS’ position,” Ngelale said.

Recall that following the military takeover in Niger Republic, ECOWAS issued a seven-day ultimatum to the junta to reinstate the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Despite pressures from the Community and other countries, the coupists have refused to reinstate Bazoum.

Note that on Thursday, ECOWAS leaders will reconvene to discuss the crisis in Niger Republic.