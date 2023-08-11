Edo Govt. Approve Monthly Allowance For Traditional Rulers

Osarodion Ogie, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, in a statement on Friday, said the decision was reached at the Executive Council meeting, held at the Government House, Benin City.

Ogie said, “The Council resolved that there would be a traditional council in each local government area across the state’s 18 local councils.

“In the law, the Oba of Benin remains the permanent chairman of the Edo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs and also the permanent chairman of the Benin Traditional Council.

“The Benin Traditional Council is the umbrella body of the Edo South Traditional Council.

“The allowance will enable the traditional rulers in the 18 LGAs to perform their statutory roles, such as ensuring social cohesion and peace, traditional vigilance and harmonious living across various communities.”

He added, “The Edo EXCO re-emphasized that the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, remains the permanent chairman of the Edo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs as well as permanent chairman of the umbrella council in Edo South Senatorial District.

“It also stressed that the budget and funding of the Benin Traditional Council will be completely independent of the financing which goes to all other traditional councils of the various local government areas in the State.

“The Executive Council noted that with the development, the various traditional rulers across the local government areas will now be able to optimally perform their roles within their domains, working with other relevant stakeholders to maintain peace and order and accelerate grassroots development.”

“The new structure will also help to deepen governance in the grassroots, enable government to connect more with the people, get feedback on their needs, and also identify and support the poorest of the poor in local and hard-to-reach communities across the State.”