Elevate Your Visual Storytelling With TECNO CAMON 20 DOODLE Edition Running On Android 13

TECNO, the leading global mobile technology brand in Nigeria, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated launch of the CAMON 20 Series Mr. Doodle Edition powered by Android 13 and comes preloaded with Google apps. The groundbreaking event which was held at the prestigious Art Hotel Lagos, on 15th of August, brings the convergence of technology and art seamlessly intertwines.

Key Features of the TECNO CAMON 20 Doodle:

The TECNO CAMON 20 Doodle Edition boasts a cutting-edge and groundbreaking doodle design feature that illuminates at night when exposed to daylight during the day. Running on Android 13 OS you can seamlessly customize your phone to your personal style, and enjoy safeguards built-in to help protect your personal data.

TECNO CAMON series has always been committed to embracing art with innovative technology that consistently breaks boundaries, delivering artistic and high-tech products. This character resonates with Mr. Doodle’s creative spirit of leaving no blanks. We anticipate that this masterpiece, which combines TECNO and Mr. Doodle’s joint efforts, will give users an innovative experience.

The TECNO CAMON 20 Doodle Edition comes pre-loaded with helpful Google apps like

YouTube to watch your favorite videos, Google Search to fulfill your curiosity, Google Photos to store your memories, Maps to get you where you want to go, Chrome, Playstore & many more. It also comes with security protections through Play Protect – ensuring your mobile experience is not only great but also secure.

The TECNO CAMON 20 Doodle Edition has a custom wallpaper, a 3D PGI back cover with diamond cutting techniques, and color-changing moon technology. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, it encompasses AR SHOT and AOD features.

TECNO CAMON 20 Doodle Edition reflects TECNO’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of artistic and technological possibilities. Through continuous innovation, the series delivers a one-of-a-kind design, advanced, professional photography capabilities, and an exceptional user experience. We are empowering users to capture special moments in stunning detail.

According to Mr. Thompson Ani, the marketing manager at TECNO, “The TECNO CAMON 20 Doodle is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and empowering our users. Through our partnership with Android, we are determined to redefine how individuals engage with technology and artistic expression.”

About TECNO:

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch in 2006, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com