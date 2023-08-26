Enugu Govt. Threatens To Shut Petrol Stations Involved In Meter Adjustment

The Enugu State Government has warned that petrol stations found to be engaging in meter adjustment and other deceptive practices that disadvantage consumers of petroleum products face the risk of being sealed.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Ajogwu, made this announcement on Friday during an impromptu inspection of filling stations within the Enugu metropolis.

Ajogwu emphasized that the state government will not tolerate any misconduct by petroleum product marketers, that involve in dispensing fuel quantities below the amount customers have paid for.

Expressing dismay over the lack of accurate metering systems in all 15 petrol stations he visited, he noted that the visits were prompted by numerous complaints from residents and motorists regarding dishonest practices observed in petrol stations throughout the State.

He further asked the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, to call their members to order stressing the government would sanction defaulters henceforth.

“For every 20 litres of fuel Enugu residents bought, they were short-changed to the tune of N768, N702, N682, N575, N441, N480, and N256

“We view this as both ungodly and pure economic sabotage,” he said.

According to him, the administration of the State Governor, Peter Mbah, remains committed to boosting productivity as well as making life better for the people of the state.

“We will not fold our hands and watch this economic strangulation continue. It is insensitive, unacceptable, and we will never condone it,” he stated.

The commissioner however cautioned the petrol station managers against such practices and directed them to re-adjust their metres for accurate dispensation of petroleum products or face sanctions.