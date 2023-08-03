‘Expect More APC Reforms, Party Members’ll Be Democratically United’ — Ganduje

Newly-elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, assured that his leadership will ensure internal democracy within the Party.

Information Nigeria had reported that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC, elected Ganduje, former Kano State Governor, as National Chairman and Ajibola Basiru, former senate spokesperson, as Secretary.

Giving his acceptance speech, the former governor said his focus is to promote unity and carry out reforms in the Party.

“With boundless gratitude for the confidence placed in me by leaders and members of our party, and with an unswerving resolve to honour that trust, I humbly accept my appointment as the chairman of our party, the APC.

“Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the number of executive and legislative seats we currently hold.

“Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to, with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and make the party functional throughout the year.

“More reforms will be carried out in the party in alignment with the current political landscape.

“We all agreed that we must unite our members to achieve support for our government to respond adequately, urgently and assertively to the challenges that Nigerians confront on a daily basis.

“The challenges include unemployment, poverty, insecurity, social cohesion and the rising cost of living,” Ganduje said.

The APC chairman also called on Nigerians to bear with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at this difficult period, noting that when the administration fully takes shape, things will get better.

“I want to make a special appeal to Nigerians to bear with the president at this trying moment, considering that the country’s economy had been in shambles for years.

“I believe the policies and programmes to be unveiled by Mr president when his administration fully takes shape, will surely turn around things for the better.

“Our party must remain rooted among the people, must demonstrate a willingness to serve and make sacrifices, and must be willing to acknowledge and address our weaknesses.

“We will ensure a level playing field for all party members that want to contest elections under the party’s platform. Our primary elections would be free, transparent and fair.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on members of our party and all the people of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states to close ranks and ensure that the APC wins in the forthcoming governorship elections,” he added.