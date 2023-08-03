FAAN Suspends Taxi Services At Abuja Airport

Passengers and staff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja have been urged to resort to alternative transportation means as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced the suspension of Airport Taxi Services .

This was made known in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua.

FAAN stated that the suspension of the commercial car services is coming from the lingering factional crisis among the car hire operators.

The statement read: “The FAAN wishes to inform the general public that the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has been suspended with immediate effect.

“This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators, which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.

“Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers, to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.

“The Management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary suspension may cause our esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public. Normal Car Hire Services resume as soon as their differences are resolved.”