Fashola Denies Writing Judgement For Presidential Election Tribunal

Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola has reacted to the allegations of writing the judgment set to be delivered by the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Jackson Ude, a Twitter user, had alleged that Fashola and some lawyers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were writing a judgement the ruling party intends to hand over to the judges.

EXPOSED: FASHOLA IS WRITING PEPT JUDGEMENT FOR JUDGES

Former Lagos State Governor and former Minister for Works, Babatunde Fashola and some APC lawyers are allegedly writing the judgement Bola Tinubu and APC intend to hand over to the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal,… pic.twitter.com/nSX4OGjLIU — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) August 2, 2023

However, in a statement on Sunday, Hakeem Bello, Fashola’s special adviser on media, said the allegation is “baseless and defamatory”.

READ MORE: “I Prepared My Handover Note Since September 2022” – Fashola

The former Minister added that he has been away from Abuja for a long period of time after leaving office and those behind the allegations are simply agents of destabilization.

The statements reads: “Fashola expressed his disappointment with the spread of this false information on social media platforms and has called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news,” the statement reads.

“In response to the allegation, Fashola clarified that he has been away from Abuja for an extended period of time, rendering the claims entirely unfounded.

“The former minister believes that these allegations may be part of a wider campaign to undermine the judiciary by those who seek to manipulate the institution for their own gain.

“He emphasises the importance of unmasking the perpetrators and their sponsors and ensuring that they face the appropriate legal consequences.”

Meanwhile, the former minister said he has initiated the process of filing formal petitions against the offensive tweets and online reports with the management of X (formerly known as Twitter) and the National Communications Commission (NCC).

He urged the relevant security agencies to treat the matter with “utmost seriousness, as it strikes at the heart of judicial independence”.

He also urged Nigerians to disregard the false allegations and tasked them to report any individuals “involved in spreading such dangerous fabrications to the relevant security agencies”.