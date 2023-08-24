‘FCTA Will Cover Medical Bills Of Building Collapse Victims’ — Wike Says, Insists Structures Without Approval’ll Be Demolished

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, stated that the city administration will cover the medical bills of the Garki building collapse victims.

He also ordered the arrest of the owner of the collapsed building at Lagos Street in the Garki Village area of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Information Nigeria had reported that a storey building housing many business centres went down around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

While addressing journalists at the incident scene, Wike reiterated his earlier comment that buildings without proper approval within the nation’s capital would be pulled down.

Wike who noted that original residents of the area were designated for resettlement, however wondered why for years, the Federal Capital Territory could not carry out the resettlement.

Commending the rescue efforts, he said, “It is unfortunate that we woke this morning to the very disturbing news of this building collapse. It is not what we contemplated. Let me thank the agencies particularly NEMA and FEMA that have supported us to rescue not less than 37 lives. It is unfortunate that we lost two lives. I will appeal to the Permanent Secretary to make sure that funds are raised to pay the hospital bills of those who were rescued so that we do not lose any more person, and this should be done immediately.

“Secondly, these are the things we have been saying, nobody knows whose turn it will be, therefore when government says it will take actions in areas we believe there are illegal developments or buildings that do not comply with the standard codes, it is not as if anybody has any personal vendetta but for me it is for us to do the right thing.

“I don’t know why it has taken long that the FCTA has not resettled them and so we will take immediate action to see that the indigenes of these place are resettled and then government has to plan out this place.

“When government says take building plan, it is not to suffer anybody but to make sure that everyone is protected. Cities are planned to forestall this kind of occurrences. Imagine buildings without approval. I will ask that we must identify and arrest the owner of this property. It is very important.

“Government will, of course, take over this area and make sure no further development is carried out here. I want all the stakeholders here to please work with government in the interest of everybody. No one has come here to say I like A, I don’t like B. I know sometimes government’s decisions may not be too comfortable with the people, but in the long run, it is in the interest of the people. Now we are all gathered here and none of us is happy we are here. These are the things we are trying to forestall. Again I sympathize with those who lost dear lives, while government will pick up the bills of all those in the hospital. We will also support the rescue efforts and ensure that they get to the last level and rescue everyone still trapped in the rubble.”