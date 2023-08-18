‘FG N5bn Palliatives Is Not Fair’ – Reno Omokri Tells President Tinubu

Controversial Nigerian socio-political writer, Reno Omokri, has expressed reservations over the N5 billion Federal Government’s palliatives to each state to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Recall that the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, announced the palliative during an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, chaired by Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

However, Omokri in his reaction, said the decision is a right step in the right direction, but it is a glaring injustice to give an equal amount to all states considering different population numbers.

The former presidential aide noted that the palliatives should have been provided to states according to their population, stressing the FG has succeeded in cheating states with large populations.

READ MORE: Fuel Subsidy Removal: FG Okays N5bn As Palliative For Each State, FCT

Reno further tasked President Tinubu to address the injustice, adding that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria understands there is equality of states and not population.

He wrote on Twitter, “The announced ₦5 billion subsidy removal palliative for each state is again a step in the right direction. However, the thinking behind it is very military era, arbitrary and not democratic. How can you give all states an equal amount of ₦5 billion when all states have different population numbers? It is not fair, right or just.

“For example, you give Kano state, with a population of almost 20 million people ₦5 billion, and then give Bayelsa state, with a population of just above 2 million, the same ₦5 billion. Where is the equity? The idea should have been to provide states palliative money according to their population.

“Even the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) understands that there is equality of states, but not equality of population. This is why Lagos has twenty-four House of Representatives members, due to its large population, while Ebonyi state has just six House of Representatives members.

“What the Tinubu administration has just done is to cheat states like Lagos, Kano and Oyo and overcompensate smaller states with fewer citizens to cater for.

“Mr President, please address this glaring injustice!”