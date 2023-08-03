FG Sues NLC, TUC Over Nationwide Protests (Photos)

The Federal Government has filed a contempt case against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for allegedly resisting an order restricting the unions from embarking on industrial action.

Recall that the unions converged at designated spots on Wednesday across mega cities to protest the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that top officials of the Nigeria NLC and TUC joined the protest in the Federal Capital Territory starting from the Unity Fountain with hundreds of their members.

The organized labour also threatened to embark on an industrial strike over the government’s negligence to their demands.

However, the federal government filed a contempt proceeding against the labour groups for allegedly defying an order restraining the unions from embarking on industrial action.

Earlier, NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to reverse what its described as “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies.

The union said, the policies include the recent hike in the price of petrol, and the sudden increase in public school fees, among others.

Meanwhile, federal government said the union is restrained by an order of the national industrial court from embarking on any strike regarding the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The “notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court” also titled “Form 48,” was filed before the National Industrial Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

“TAKE NOTICE that unless you obey the Directions contained in the Order of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, delivered Honourable Justice Y. Anuwe on the 5th day of June, 2023, as per the attached Enrolled Order, you will be guilty of Contempt of Court and will be liable to be committed to prison,” the notice read.