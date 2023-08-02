FIFA To Pay Super Falcons Their World Cup Prize Money Directly

World football governing body, FIFA, has reportedly changed the payment method for the 2023 Women’s World Cup prize money for the benefit of the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

It was gathered that once a team ends its campaign at the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, their prize money will be paid directly into the players’ bank accounts.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is to prevent the stakeholders in the players’ countries from embezzling or tampering with the players’ entitlement.

However, ahead of the tournament, head coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum, claimed that some of his players have not been paid “per diem and bonuses” from two years ago.

Meanwhile, in a video that has gone viral on social media, the FIFA secretary-general, Fatma Samoura, noted that the change in policy was due to unpaid allowance issues involving Nigeria.

READ MORE: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons To Pocket $1,380,000 For Reaching Round Of 16

Samoura has acknowledged that “things have been tough” for the Nigerian ladies.

“I know that things have been tough. We have to face the realities of Nigeria. It pains me a lot.

“It is because of you [the Super Falcons] that, for the first time, the prize money has been ring-fenced in the history of FIFA to ensure that it goes to you,” Samoura said.

Recall that Arsenal football legend, Ian Wright, also advocated for the payment of bonuses of the Nigeria Women’s team after defeating group B table leaders, Australia in a dramatic 3-2 game.

Wright, via his Twitter handle said: “Pay them.”