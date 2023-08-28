‘Fire Service Response Time Will Be Under 15 Minutes’ — Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo Assures

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says he would work towards reducing the emergency response time of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) centres to below 15 minutes.

BTO as he’s called on the political circle, disclosed this while announcing his vision for reforming key sectors under the interior ministry.

The minister said the planned reforms hinge on the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Information Nigeria reports that while there is no official average response time of the service, in 2022, Rauf Aregbesola, former minister of interior, said the training undergone by firefighters in the country at that time had improved fire emergency response time to seven minutes.

He also assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to revolutionising passport processing to bring ease to applicants.

Tunji-Ojo further directed officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to treat applicants with “utmost respect” in all its passport offices including those outside the country.

“We would do everything within our power as a ministry to ensure that there are key reforms in our fire service centres, turn around the response time of our fire service to under fifteen minutes.

“I assure Nigerians of our desire to proceed with reforms in our immigration service, such that Nigerians can be treated with respect, and that we get to unbuckle all bottlenecks of passport collections — and see other issues associated with immigration services, in general, are under control.

“I also would like to give assurance that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we would do everything humanly possible to reform our custodial centres, such as the decongestion of those centres — of course, with beaming life, and hope we’d groom inmates and help inmates to ensure proper re-integration into the society,” BTO said.