Fountain Of Life Church Founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Is Dead

The founder of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, is dead.

According to the church which confirmed Odukoya’s death via statement on Tuesday, the cleric died on Monday in the United States of America.

“The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya.

“Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!!

“We thank the Lord for the gift of a great leader,” the church revealed via Instagram.