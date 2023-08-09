‘Fuel Never Dey You Wan Go Fight War’ – Burna Boy Mocks President Tinubu (Video)

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has mocked President Bola Tinubu’s proposed military intervention in Niger Republic following a coup in the country.

Recall that President Tinubu recently wrote to the Senate seeking its support for military intervention against the military junta in the Niger but the request was declined.

Reacting via his associate, Mannny’s Instagram live session, Burna Boy urged President Tinubu to concentrate on tackling the fuel scarcity in Nigeria caused by pump price hike, following his abrupt removal of subsidy.

READ MORE: Subsidy Removal: Okonjo-Iweala Meets President Tinubu In Aso Rock

Speaking in Pidgin English, Burna Boy said, “Wettin dey sub na? Dem say na War we wan enter like this o [laughs]. Fuel never dey you wan go fight war.

“How you wan reach the battlefield? You go use, Wettin dem dey use that generator now do? Gas generator. E shock me. Wahala no dey ever tire Nigeria.