Fuel Subsidy: Beer Joints Owners In Abuja Lament Drop In Business Activities

Some owners and operators of recreational centres and beer joints in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried the decline in their recent business activities and customers’ patronage due to rising cost of living.

The operators made this known on Wednesday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, lamented that the situation was inspired by the removal of fuel subsidy.

They added that this had led many customers to reduce their spending on activities like alcohol consumption and others.

Mr Chibuzo Nzewata, a proprietor of a recreation spot in Garki, expressed concern over a decline in business activity, attributed low patronage to the removal of fuel subsidy.

Nzewata said that one of the major challenges was inadequate power supply from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, adding that running on generators from morning till the closing period would not grow the business.

According to him, customers have been visiting but there is a slight decline in profit margin, owing to the rising cost of running the business.

“Before now, we used to have a full arena but it has reduced due to high cost of living. People do not come out to patronise us like before.

“Selling of alcoholic drinks is what gives us more money than other drinks but sales have drastically reduced.

“I know that removal of fuel subsidy has made most of my patrons cut back on spending on activities like alcohol consumption and others.

“I believe that in spite of the economic crunch, Nigerians will soon get over this and come out to have fun and live up to their perception as the happiest set of people on earth,’’ he said.

Another operator of a pepper soup joint and bar, Madam Julie Okoli said business activity had been slow since the removal of fuel subsidy.

She said that prices of commodities had also skyrocketed, adding that “this has really affected the way people visit joints and bars.

“The problem is that the economy is so bad that people only save their money for food and nothing else.

“It is someone who has comfortably eaten that will talk of going out to the bar to drink with friends.

“There is adjustment in the price of my pepper soup and Nkwobi; a plate of pepper soup was previously sold for N700, but it is now sold for N1000. `Nkwobi’ was formerly N1000 but now goes for N1500.

“People do not patronise us as they used to because of the economic hardship, but I believe things will normalise soon.

“As you can see for yourself, business is dull. The month of July was the worst month for us.

“On a Friday night, we use to make over N250, 000, but now we do not make up to N200, 000. The situation is really bad,’’ she lamented.

Similarly, Mr Godwin Idoko, a proprietor of a recreation spot in Wuse Zone 5, who lamented low patronage.

Idoko said that his recreation centre had a live band that entertains customers but he could not afford to pay the drummers due to dwindling resources.

“We cannot afford to use the facilities we are used to and known for because we do not have the resources, and patronages have reduced drastically.

“If you are conversant with this joint, it is always full, but as you can see, there are more of empty tables and chairs,’’ Idoko said.