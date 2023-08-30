Gabon Military Declares Coup After Re-Election Of President Bongo

A group of senior military officers appeared on television in the oil-rich Central African nation of Gabon, on Wednesday, to announce their seizure of power.

This came hours after the incumbent president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, was re-elected for a third term.

The officers, who claimed to represent the major arms of the security forces, said they were canceling the election results, suspending the government and closing the country’s borders until further notice.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that there was no immediate reaction from Mr. Bongo or the government. Bursts of gunfire could be heard in the capital, Libreville, shortly after the broadcast ended.

“We have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime,” one of the officers said on the Gabon 24 station.

