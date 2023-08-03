Ganduje Emerges APC National Chairman, Basiru As Secretary

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, elected former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the party.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the party’s NEC also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, from Osun State as National Secretary.

It was gathered that the two party officials were elected today at the 12th NEC meeting of the party held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Ganduje while addressing the party leaders after his emergence, thanked President Bola Tinubu and promised that internal democracy would prevail in the party during his tenure.

He pledged to ensure a scientific register of party members and pay utmost attention to election management and conflict resolution.

According to him, there would be level playing field for all party members during party primaries.

Ganduje promised to hit the ground running to ensure victory for the party in all forthcoming governorship elections across the country.

President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, chieftains of the party in the National Assembly, amongst others were present were present at the NEC meeting.

Addressing the 12th NEC of the party, the President said the APC has won the elections and it is now time to deliver the promises of good governance to the Nigerian people.

The President insisted that the 2023 elections was the best election in Nigeria’s history.