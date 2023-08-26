Glo voted Nigeria’s Most Popular Brand

Foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, has again been adjudged the most popular brand in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by brand and marketing firm, TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA, which conducted a Top of Mind (TOM) Survey as part of its 2023 comprehensive Top Brands perception assessment.

While throwing light on the survey, Chief Executive Officer of TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA, Mr. Taiwo Oluboyede, explained that the survey is a qualitative, non-financial evaluation of top corporate brands in the country done with a special purpose model, the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM Index).

Said he, “This annual top brand evaluation provides a qualitative, non-financial assessment of the value of leading corporate brands in the country. It gauges consumers’ perceptions of brands and their impact on overall brand strength, using the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) index—a model designed to assess a brand’s ability to deliver on its promises from the consumer’s perspective”,

He further noted that Globacom emerged the best in the survey during which respondents, including Chief Marketing Officers and Heads of Corporate Communications of major companies across the country were asked to mention10 brands that came to their minds or they could recall with ease.

Globacom, which clocks 20 on August 29, has been at the forefront of pioneering several innovations in the telecommunications sector. It has also put its footprints on Nigeria’s digital revolution, introducing a range of custom-designed and community-driven voice and data connectivity solutions with particular focus on sectors such as E-Health, Smart Cognitive Learning, Smart Energy, Industrial IoT, and Cloud Applications—offering secured and specialized IT solutions.

The company which currently boasts 61million subscribers, has equally gained wide acclaim for churning out unique and engaging marketing communication materials which have endeared the brand to its various targets.