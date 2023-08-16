“Gospel Spreads Faster When You Have Money” – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said that money helps to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ faster.

He made the disclosure on Wednesday via Facebook.

He said, “Any situation that involves begging to eat is called poverty.

“The Almighty God’s plan is not for you to be a beggar, but rather that you would prosper. For several years, the enemy kept the Church in darkness and pastors began to equate holiness with poverty.

“The devil knows that you can spread the gospel faster if you have money. I don’t know about you, but in the name of Jesus Christ, I am going to prosper because light stands for prosperity.”