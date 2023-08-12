Gov. Sani Orders Investigation Into Zaria Mosque Collapse

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed shock and ordered an investigation into the unfortunate collapse of the iconic Zaria Central Mosque.

Information Nigeria reports that lives were lost and many others sustained injuries when a Mosque collapsed during an evening prayer session on Friday, in Zaria.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, Governor Sani prayed for God’s divine healing and recovery of all those injured in the unfortunate incident.

He also thanked the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli for the fatherly role he played in rallying his subjects to carry out rescue operations, offer assistance to the injured and console the families of the victims.

The Governor’s statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu read, “An advance team of senior government officials led by Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government is already in Zaria to assess the situation on ground and attend the Islamic funeral rites of the deceased.”

According to the statement, the state government also ordered “an immediate investigation into the cause of the unfortunate incident.”

The Zaria Central Mosque, reportedly constructed in the 1830s, has for decades opened its doors to Muslim faithful from all parts of the world.

Sani however urged citizens of the State to offer prayers for the departed souls in the incident.