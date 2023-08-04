Gun Kills Herbalist’s Son While Testing Potency Of ‘Bullet-Proof’ Charm In Ondo

One Tunde Akinmoyewa, son of a traditionalist, in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, was shot dead while testing charms at Laoso Camp, Laje.

Reports revealed that 27-year-old Tunde was shot by his friend, Bode while testing the charms given to them by a native doctor at the camp.

The deceased, an ex-convict, was said to have drank a ‘bullet-repelling’ concoction prepared for him and his group to be sure of the potency of charms.

Tunde alongside his gang, according to Leadership were assured by the herbalist that no bullet could penetrate their body in case they were shot by anyone.

In the process of testing the charm’s potency, a source said Tunde’s friend fired at him without any resistance.

He was reportedly rushed to the nearest hospital at the camp where he was confirmed dead, while his gang who shot him took to their heels before the villagers arrived the scene.

The source confirmed to the platform that the deceased and his friends decided to test the charms to prepare themselves for an evil act during the forthcoming festival in Ondo City.

An eyewitness said: “It was unbelievable, because such charms never failed before. But this very day, this particular one failed and caused the death of the 27 years old son of a traditionalist in the camp.

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “Angel Lacks Home Training” – Kiddwaya

“It was around 6:45p.m. at the Laoso camp in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, when a friend of Tunde volunteered to test the charm on him after drinking some bullet-repelling concoction.

“A native doctor, who reportedly prepared the charm, had assured them that they could not die from gunshots.

“To test the potency of the charms, Tunde was said to have told his friend to shoot him. Immediately Tunde’s friend fired the Dane gun at him, he fell and died instantly.

“He was confirmed dead at the hospital he was rushed to by others who were at the scene. The friend fled after the incident and before the villagers arrived the scene.”

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident saying the deceased was also a cultist.

who died while testing a locally made gun to be newly procured.

According to Odunlami-Omisanya, the friend, Bode, is currently on the run.

The PPRO, however informed that the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue and efforts are in gear to arrest the suspect.