Gunmen Attack POS Shop, Kill Couple In Imo Community

A couple identified as Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo have been murdered by suspected gunmen in Owerri in Imo State

An eyewitness report told Vanguard, that the tragedy occurred on Sunday night at about 09:40 pm in a location close to Owerri Urban Police Divisional headquarters at Egbu Road in Owerri.

The eyewitness claimed that the couple was killed by gunmen trying to rob Owobo’s point of sale, POS, business outfit. They were said to have been resisted by the couple and the gunmen shot them.

Narrating the story, the eyewitness said: “The armed robbers were carrying pump action riffles and were trying to carry a bag containing money. The husband and wife run a POS business and also sell loaves of bread. When they could not succeed in carrying the bag of money, they shot the couple on closed ranges.”

“They shot the man on a closed range at his forehead, closed to his eyes. They shot his wife on a close range too, at her left-hand side, very close to her chest. While the man died immediately, his wife who was bleeding profusely was pronounced dead at FMC in Owerri.

“The man’s name is Sampson Owobo. He hailed from Edo State. He is a retired police officer. He retired with the rank of ASP. He retired about five years ago or so. They armed robbers fled and haven’t been caught,” he said.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident said the police command was on the trail of the fleeing suspects.