Gunmen Kidnap Graduates Travelling To Sokoto NYSC Camp In Zamfara

Suspected gunmen, have abducted eight graduates travelling to Sokoto State for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

Director of press at the NYSC headquarters, Eddy Megwa, who confirmed the incident to TheCable on Tuesday, said the abducted graduates over the weekend, were travelling at night to their designated orientation camp when the gunmen waylaid their vehicle on the outskirts of Zamfara State.

Reports revealed that the victims were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom to Sokoto for their one-year national service when the incident happened.

Three of the passengers in the bus escaped while the remaining eight were taken by the gunmen.

Megwa furthered that the NYSC’s Director General (DG), Brigadier-General YD Ahmed, is in Zamfara to work with security agencies and secure their release.

READ ALSO: “l’ve Been In Over 40 Robberies, Evil Spirit Makes Me Steal” – 16-Year-Old Suspect Confesses

His words: “It happened on Saturday just before Gusau road in Zamfara.

“Two days ago when the director-general heard about it, he relocated to Zamfara to work with the security agencies trying to secure their release.

“He’s also in touch with the families of the prospective corps members. We’re hoping that, in no time, they would be released.

The issue is that we have always been against night travel. It is risky and wrong.

“Their call-up letter specifically says that they should rest and continue the next day once it gets dark during their trips. Times are bad. Even we as officers stop our trips once it’s 6pm.

“We feel so bad for what the corps members are going through. We assure the public that, with the DG’s intervention, we will secure their release.”