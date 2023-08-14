Hardship: I Barely Make N500 Profit Daily, We’re Living At Mercy Of Others — Kaduna Women Lament

Women in Kaduna State have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come to their rescue as they are dying of hunger, frustration and depression over the unbearable increase in the cost of living.

Helen John, a mother of eight and a vegetable seller at the popular Sheikh Gumi Market, lamented the prices of food and cost of transportation in a chat with Leadership.

She furthered that her children are also dying of hunger due to the prevailing economic hardship.

“For over two months, we have not been eating well, we eat once a day, we feed from hand to mouth, we are living at the mercy of others,” she said.

READ ALSO: Niger Rep.: ‘It’s Distressing Tinubu Has No Interest In Wellbeing Of Nigerians’ — PDP

Aisha Mohammed, a widow and mother of five, who sells beans balls said, “There is serious hunger in the land, there is no money for school fees again, the profit I make in my business is not even enough to pay for transportation fee alone.

“I sell beans balls (akara) but I hardly make up to N500 profit daily, because of the hike in prices of food items and the cost of transportation is high.

“The situation in the country is not encouraging, I don’t think one can survive these challenges because it is so terrible.”

They further appealed to the President to cut down the cost of governance and stop policies that adversely affect poor Nigerians.

The women also begged president Tinubu to reverse the fuel price hike, saying that it is an attack on livelihood as they are forced to trek long distances over increases in transportation fare.